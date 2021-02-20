Photo of security guard 'dragging' woman out of MP hospital goes viral

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 20 (ANI): A woman was allegedly dragged by a guard for 300 metres outside the premises of the Khargone District Hospital on Thursday. A photograph of the incident went viral on social media after being published in a newspaper.



However, days after the incident, the hospital administration had refuted claims of the guard dragging the woman out of the hospital.

Divyesh Verma, Superintendent of the hospital, on Saturday clarified that the guard did not use force and the woman in question was 'mentally unstable'.

"The allegation is totally false. This woman in question was mentally unstable. Someone had left her in front of Tevar Clinic. After which, the woman started pelting stones and abusing the staff members and doctors," Verma said.

"Upon which the doctors asked the guard to take her out through the garden. Thereafter, she went to the main gate of the district hospital and sat down. When an ambulance came, the guards tried to convince her to give way. But she didn't listen. On which, she was removed by the guards from there without using force," he added. (ANI)

