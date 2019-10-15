Photo voter slips printed in Braille for Haryana polls

Apart from this, many facilities are being provided to differently-abled voters, including the provision of wheelchairs and ramps at polling stations and transport facilities.

He said the number of identified persons with disabilities in the Lok Sabha elections was 1,04,000.

Agarwal added that because of the tremendous efforts being made in the Systematic Voter Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme, the number of persons with disabilities coming to vote has increased to 1,38,196.

Haryana will go to the polls for its 90 Assembly seats on October 21.