'Photos of BJP leaders should also adorn death certificates'

Panaji, May 31 (IANS) If the ruling BJP is using photos of its prominent leaders on banners strung outside Covid vaccination centres, similar photos should also be used on death certificates of persons who have succumbed to the virus, Goa Congress spokesperson Amarnath Panjikar said on Monday.
The spokesperson's comment, which has now gone viral on Twitter, came after Leader of Opposition Digmabar Kamat protested against banners featuring photos of state Bharatiya Janata Party president Sadanand Shet Tanavade and BJP national president J.P. Nadda, outside Covid vaccination centres.
"I urge @goacm @DrPramodPSawant & @BJP4Goa @ShetSadanand to write to @PMOIndia @narendramodi
& @BJP4India @JPNadda & demand that photos of BJP Functionaries must be displayed at every Crematorium & Burial Grounds as well as on Death Certificates of all those who succumb to #COVID," Panjikar tweeted.
Earlier, Kamat, a former Chief Minister, had urged the district administration to crackdown on such posters.
"Publicity hungry @BJP4Goa displays banners with photos of @BJP4India functionaries & lotus symbol at #Covid Vaccination Centre at Adarsh High School, Margao. This is @GovtofGoa programme & political parties have no right to claim credit for the same. @Coll_SouthGoa must act".
--IANS
maya/in