'Photos of BJP leaders should also adorn death certificates'

Panaji, May 31 (IANS) If the ruling BJP is using photos of its prominent leaders on banners strung outside Covid vaccination centres, similar photos should also be used on death certificates of persons who have succumbed to the virus, Goa Congress spokesperson Amarnath Panjikar said on Monday.

The spokesperson's comment, which has now gone viral on Twitter, came after Leader of Opposition Digmabar Kamat protested against banners featuring photos of state Bharatiya Janata Party president Sadanand Shet Tanavade and BJP national president J.P. Nadda, outside Covid vaccination centres.