Physical hearing may resume in courts from Aug 16: Delhi HC

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): A full bench of the Delhi High Court has decided that physical hearings in its court and districts courts, may be resumed in a restricted manner from August 16, 2021, on an experimental basis, subject to further orders based on evaluation of the situation of the COVID-19 pandemic in the NCT of Delhi.



Meanwhile, Delhi High Court has ordered all the Benches of its court and district courts to continue hearing urgent matters, as per the existing arrangement, through video conferencing till August 13, 2021.

The recent circular in this regard states that "full Court has been pleased to order that all the Benches of this Court, as well as the Courts of Registrars/ Joint Registrars (Judicial), shall continue to take up urgent matters, as per the existing arrangement, through video conferencing, till August 13, 2021. All other pending routines/non-urgent matters listed before this Court from July 26, 2021, to August 13, 2021, shall stand adjourned en bloc."

Earlier, in view of the predicted third wave and the threat of Delta Plus, a variant of concern (VoC), the Delhi High Court has decided to adopt a policy of wait and watch but continue hearing matters through video conferencing till July 23.

"The Full Court, while reviewing the existing arrangement of hearing of matters before the Delhi High Court and the District Courts in Delhi, has observed that despite there being decline in the number of Covid-19 cases in the NCT of Delhi, utmost precaution needs to be taken in view of the predicted third wave and limited availability of vaccines, Considering the threat of Delta Plus, a variant of concern (VoC), the Full Court has, therefore, resolved to adopt a policy of wait and watch, and to act cautiously, particularly in view of the loss of precious lives of judicial officers, advocates and court-staff, " according to a notification issued by Delhi High Court.

After the second wave in the national capital, the Delhi High Court on April 8, 2021, suspended its physical hearing till April 23 which was later extended from time to time. However, the high court continues to take up urgent matters through videoconferencing and later resumed physical hearing of limited benches. (ANI)