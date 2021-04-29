PIA plane carrying over 300,000 vaccines from China arrives Islamabad

Sources said that around one million vaccines are being brought to Pakistan by three Boeing 777 planes, the Geo TV reported.

According to sources, PK6852 landed at the Islamabad airport from Beijing carrying over 300,000 coronavirus vaccines.

"Three more PIA 777s arrived in #Beijing - #China to carry another large consignment of #COVID19 vaccines as part of a larger initiative to combat the pandemic," the national airlines said on Twitter.

"On the behest of the Government of Pakistan, we would continue to serve this great nation at the time of crisis," it added.

The spokesperson of the national flag carrier, Abdullah Hafeez Khan, had said that a day earlier that three Boeing 777 planes had been sent to China for procurement of coronavirus vaccines.

