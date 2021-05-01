PIB launches vaccination drive for staff, scribes above 45

New Delhi, May 1 (IANS) The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has launched a Covaxin vaccination drive for its employees, both permanent and contractual, and mediapersons above the age of 45 years.

The PIB said those who have taken the first dose of Covaxin may also participate in the drive for their second dose, but those who have taken Covishield may kindly refrain from joining the initiative.