Piers Morgan quits 'Good Morning Britain' over backlash on Meghan comments

London [UK], March 10 (ANI): Senior journalist Piers Morgan, who prompted backlash and an investigation from UK's media regulator following a controversy over comments he made about the Duchess of Sussex has quit "Good Morning Britain" ITV announced on Tuesday.



"Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain," ITV said in a short statement quoted by CNN. "ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add."

Earlier in the day, Morgan walked off the sets of the breakfast show after he was slammed by a co-host for his criticism of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle.

After Oprah Winfrey's interview with Harry and Meghan -- in which the Duchess of Sussex revealed she had previously had suicidal thoughts and said a royal family member had raised concerns about the skin tone of her child -- Morgan made a number of comments lampooning the couple.

He said on Twitter on Monday that it was "just another reminder that anyone who criticizes Meghan Markle is deemed a racist bully." Morgan also questioned on Monday's show whether she was being truthful about having suicidal thoughts, comments he has since tried to walk back.

On Tuesday, Morgan faced criticism from his own colleague. "I understand that you [Morgan] don't like Meghan Markle, you've made it so clear a number of times on this program," said "Good Morning Britain" co-host Alex Beresford as quoted by CNN.

"And I understand that you've got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle, or had one and she cut you off... "Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? I don't think she has, but yet you continue to trash her," he added.

CNN further reported that at that point, Morgan got up and, while walking off the set, said, "Okay, I'm done with this, sorry, no, sorry... see you later, sorry, can't do this." (ANI)

