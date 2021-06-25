PIET awarded with a grant of Rs 55 lakh by AICTE for setting up the Idea Lab

New Delhi, June 25 (IANS) Panipat Institute of Engineering and Technology (PIET) is awarded with a grant of Rs 55 lakh by AICTE for setting up the Idea Lab. The IDEA lab shall be set up at the dedicated State of the Art Incubation-Centre of Excellence and Innovation cell being developed at PIET. The institute has committed to develop the IDEA Lab in a 20,000 sq ft facility, even though the mandate was to have an area of 3,000 sq ft.

The announcement was made at a joint conference/webinar conducted by AICTE-CBSE.

The Webinar was organized by CBSE in Collaboration with AICTE & Ministry of Education's Innovative Cell (MIC) and was attended by Anil Sahasrabuddhe, President, AICTE, MP Poonia, Vice Chairman, AICTE, Manoj Ahuja, Chairman, CBSE, Rajiv Kumar Secretary, AICTE, Biswajit Shaha, Director(Skill Education & Training), CBSE, Dr Admon, Nobel Prize Winner.

Expressing his joy at the achievement, Rakesh Tayal, Vice Chairman at PIET mentioned that "PIET believes in the spirit of Education 4.0 and a pedagogical/learning approach that focuses on 'Beyond Class Room Learning' rather than ROTE learning. PIET as one of the best engineering institutes in Delhi NCR has taken a lead in mentoring students who are interested in creating their own Start Ups; the students are being mentored by a select team of experts like Dr Rajiv Gulati Former Head: UNTIL ( United Nations Technology Innovation Labs) with support from India's leading Accelerator the Indian Accelerators. PIET's efforts have also borne fruit as they have been awarded with 5 Star Rating by MHRD and form part of a select band of 125 Institutions across India."

Recently, PIET organized the Leader's Summit . The Summit which was hosted on the PIET Campus and was attended by AICTE Chairman Anil Sahasrabudhe; CBSE Director-Skills Biswajit Saha, the Former President NPSC (National Progressive School Council) Ashok Pandey and other luminaries from the academia and the industry.

Rakesh Tayal further added that "These recognitions are testimony to PIET's continuing efforts to nurture science, technologies, engineering and mathematics (STEM) driven innovation, be it PIET's Start up Incubation Centre or Super 30 batch or PKAT."

PIET is also home to Haryana's biggest Start Up Incubation centre at the Campus. As per its said mission this Centre of Innovation and Entrepreneurship Excellence promotes Innovation-Incubation and Emerging Technologies. A Start Up Incubation Cell which forms the nerve centre of the Centre of Innovation and Entrepreneurship Excellence will not only house Haryana's biggest Start Up Incubation centre but provide a favourable Eco-System to the students of PIET to ideate, innovate and create their own start up that help fuels nation's growth.

