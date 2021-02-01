PIL filed in Delhi HC seeking action against perpetrators of R-Day violence

New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): A public interest litigation has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking appropriate direction to the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Delhi Police to take action against perpetrators of violence that took place on Republic Day celebrations and left one farmer dead and scores of police personnel injured.



This was one among the various public interest litigation filed in connection with the Republic Day incident.

The matter is likely to be heard tomorrow.

The plea was filed by a Shubham Awasthi and two others, residents of Delhi NCR, through advocate Vivek Narayan Sharma. They said that the incidents that took place on January 26 created a sense of panic and hysteria in the National Capital.

Their petition sought a direction to respondents to investigate the incidents that happened during the Kisan Tractor Rally on Republic Day and the issue of directions to arrest the individuals who allegedly disrespected the National Flag at the violent incidents at Red Fort and ITO and other places in Delhi under sedition laws.

The plea also sought to direct for the perpetrators who vandalized public property to be identified through viral videos and be brought to justice and withdraw the permissions for future rallies without necessary sureties and assurances.

It further sought to direct the organisers to be held responsible for the violence which ensued and for the lapses in monitoring through volunteers and representatives of unions to carry out the rally peacefully.

It also sought to direct authorities to investigate how such an event could take place at the Red Fort which shows a serious lapse of security through a Special Investigation Team.

The petition also sought to direct the Union Government to strengthen the laws pertaining to insults to the National Flag and Constitution of India so that a strong sense of deterrence is brewed among mischief monger and sought a direction to the Union Government to create a committee to look into the implementation of rules regarding National Flag, Monuments and Constitution of India and strict implementation of such laws. (ANI)

