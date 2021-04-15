PIL in HC challenges vehicle scrapping guidelines of Delhi government

New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking to declare the guidelines for scrapping of motor vehicles in Delhi, 2018 null and void.



The PIL was filed by Inderjit Singh through advocates Sahil Bhalaik, Tushar Giri, and Sewa Singh challenging the legality and enforceability of the stopgap arrangement of Guidelines for Scrapping of Motor Vehicles of Delhi 2018 issued by the Transport Department Government of Delhi.

The petitioner said that the guidelines have introduced a licensing regime that has adversely affected the livelihood of thousands of families who are directly an integral part of the semi-formal automobile scrap industry.

These draconian guidelines have compelled automobiles to scrap dealers to close their business and as a consequence, every other individual including labourers, small distributors, shop owners dealing with the sale of old motor spare parts has been rendered jobless.

He told the court that many daily wage workers from far-flung areas with the motive of feeding their families were working in the semiformal automobile scrap industry. The petitioner also said that the nature of this industry was such that it created plenty of job opportunities in the wide spectrum of collection, dismantling, and segregation of scrap.

The petitioner said that the guidelines are patently illegal, arbitrary, and nothing but excessive legislation which is dehors the principles of Natural Justice and the constitutional framework adopted while enacting a law.

As the concerned division bench of the Delhi High Court did not assemble today, the matter would be heard on April 27. (ANI)

