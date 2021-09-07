PIL in Jharkhand HC against allotment of separate room for Namaz in state assembly

  1. Sify.com
Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Wed, Sep 8th, 2021, 00:30:02hrs
Representative image

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], September 7 (ANI): A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in Jharkhand High Court against the allotment of a separate room for Namaz in the state Assembly. 

The PIL requested a judicial review on the ground of whether such allotment can be done or not in premises that were constructed using public money.

"The Vidhan Sabha is constructed by public money/ taxpayers money, and in no case, the speaker / his subordinate has a right to allow such Namaz etc to be offered in the building because it is a temple of democracy, not a personal property of the respondents," the PIL stated.

The Jharkhand Legislative Assembly through its Secretary-General and the speaker of Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha have been made the respondents in the PIL. (ANI) 

