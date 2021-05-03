PIL seeks capping of rate of HRCT scan in Delhi, Court issues notice

By Sushil Batra

New Delhi [India], May 3 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday issued notice to the Delhi government on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking direction to regulate/cap the rate of High-Resolution Computerised Tomography (HRCT) test/ scan in the national capital for patients with COVID-19 symptoms.



A bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh on Monday sought the response of the Delhi government and Department of Health and Family Welfare and slated the matter for further hearing on May 21.

The Petitioner Shivleen Pasricha through advocate Amresh Anand stated that currently the price of HRCT is unregulated in the state of NCT of Delhi and it costs between Rs 5000 to 6500 which may be beyond the paying capacity of a common man. The price of HRCT/ CT scan/ test has already been regulated by the state governments of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, and Madhya Pradesh at a very low price as compared to what the Delhi hospitals are charging.

"In the present COVID-19 wave, there are many cases where RT-PCR test reports are coming negative; however, the patients are being diagnosed with COVID-19 after conducting of an HRCT. Hence, HRCT in the present scenario has become very relevant and important for the diagnosis, management, and treatment of COVID-19 patients," the plea stated.

The petition further said that HRCT not only detects the presence of a virus in the lungs but also shows the severity of the infection.

The HRCT report primarily gives two findings - a Co-RADS Score (Level of suspicion of COVID-19 infection) and a CT value score which determines the severity and specificity of the disease/infection.

To mitigate the financial burden on people during these tough times, the petitioner is filing the present writ petition seeking issuance of appropriate direction(s) to the respondents to take appropriate steps to cap the price of HRCT in the state of NCT of Delhi.

"The need of the hour is to take immediate steps by the respondents to make HRCT, an essential test for COVID-19, available to the common man, at reasonable and affordable prices," the plea said. (ANI)

