PIL seeks to vaccinate students of class 12 appearing for Board exams, Delhi HC issues notice

New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notice to Union of India and Government of NCT of Delhi on a PIL seeking direction to provide and administer COVID-19 Vaccination free of cost to the students of class 'XII' in Delhi, who will be appearing for their board exams in an off-line mode.



The Bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh on Friday sought responses from the Union Ministry of Health Family and Welfare, Union Ministry of Education and the Government of NCT of Delhi and slated the matter for June 4th.

The Petitioner, Jyoti Aggarwal practising lawyer in Delhi HC submit that, all the students of Class XII' appearing for the off-line written and practical board exams for the session 2020-2021 from the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD), be given the COVID-19 vaccination on urgent basis.

According to the petition, 2.5 Lakh students for class 'XII', have enrolled for appearing in the Board exams for the Session 2020-2021 in Delhi. It is also highlighted that students will be appearing for their off-line written and practical exams.

Plea states that there is reports that the new strain of COVID is affecting the youngsters the most. The studies also suggests that the new strain of novel coronavirus has led to an increase in concerns due to its ability to high transmission.

The Class XII Board exams were expected to be held in May. However, due to a surge in Covid-19 cases, the Central government decided to postpone these exams until further orders. (ANI)

