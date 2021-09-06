Pilot camp plans massive show of strength on his birthday

Also, a poster put up in Baran district has become a talking point as many veterans from CM Ashok Gehlot camp are seen greeting Pilot on his birthday. These include Cabinet Minister of Mines Pramod Jain Bhaya, MLA Panachand Meghwal, Nirmala Sahariya among others. Surprisingly, it is yet to be known who put up this poster in the district.

Meanwhile, Pilot's birthday is being celebrated as a major show of strength as his followers this time have announced to plant saplings for two days. A target to plant 5,000 saplings in each constituency has been set, according to which 10 lakh saplings will be planted in the state on Monday and Tuesday.

On Tuesday, many programmes have been organised to celebrate Pilot's birthday which include blood donation among others.

In fact, the Pilot camp has also launched a video titled 'Rajasthan of my dreams' which is the most discussed topic in the state. The Pilot camp is sharing this video aggressively. The 57-second video showcases a developed Rajasthan and connects it with Pilot's dream.

Sources have confirmed that a large number of Pilot supporters will gather at his residence on Tuesday to wish and greet him on his birthday.

Social media handles are running abuzz with pilot's birthday programmes.

Sachin Pilot has been pitching for cabinet expansion to ensure his followers get positions in the government and party organisation. Rajasthan In Charge Ajay Maken has been giving assurances that cabinet expansion will happen soon. However, all deadlines have fallen flat and a deadlock still continues between the two camps in Rajasthan which is being led by CM Ashok Gehlot and former CM Pilot.

