Pilot of IndiGo flight aborts takeoff after detecting 'serious error'

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): A Delhi-bound IndiGo flight on Tuesday returned to the taxiway from Nagpur Airport runway after its pilot detected a "serious error."

Among the passengers on board flight 6E 636 from Nagpur to Delhi was Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, an airport official said.

According to the official, the pilot detected an error while the aircraft was taxiing, after which the pilot aborted takeoff and the flight returned to the taxiway.



The pilot then made an announcement asking all passengers to de-board from the aircraft. Passengers are currently waiting at Nagpur airport for further announcements, the official mentioned.

A statement from IndiGo on the matter is awaited. (ANI)

