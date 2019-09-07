Pilot's birthday comes as big show of strength

Those who wished Pilot on his birthday included state minister Pramod Jain Bhaya, Bhanwarlal Meghwal, Bhajanlal Jatav, former leader of opposition Rameshwar Dudi, AICC secretary Dheeraj Gujjar, MLA Ameen Kagzi, Gangadevi Bairva and Danish Abrar among other senior leaders including Jitendra Singh who recently contested Lok Sabha elections from Alwar and many others.

"I am overwhelmed at this love being showered on me by so many people. This is the strength of a people's representative. In politics, there is nothing bigger than the love of people," Pilot said.

"My ties with the people have deepened ever since I started working as the PCC Chief. We shall not leave any effort to come to people's expectations. Elections keep happening, exams also keep happening and now, I am confident that people will shower their blessings on us, he said. Pilot said all PCC presidents would be meeting in Delhi on September 12. Their position would be decided by Congress president, he added. Taking a dig at BJP, he said, "In other parties, one can make party members by giving a missed call. In our party, we need to fill a form." He said some years ago, the party was limited to only 21 seats out of 200 Assembly constituencies. "Today, every party worker has worked hard hard to bring this number to 100 seats (the party won in the polls held last year)," said Pilot.