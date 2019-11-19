Pilot study on Zero Budget Natural Farming initiated at 4 locations: Narendra Singh Tomar

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Union Agricultural Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Tuesday said that a study on Evaluation of Zero Budget Natural Farming practices in Basmati/ coarse rice-wheat system from Rabi Season 2017 has been initiated at 4 locations.

Tomar gave this information in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.



"The Government has been promoting organic farming under the dedicated scheme of Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana (PKVY) which encourages all kinds of chemical-free farming systems including Zero budget Natural Farming. The budget allocation for PKVY for 2019-20 is Rs 325 crores," an official release from the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare said.

"Indian Council of Agriculture Research through ICAR-Indian Institute of Farming Systems Research has initiated a study on Evaluation of Zero Budget Natural Farming practices in Basmati/ coarse rice-wheat system from Rabi Season 2017 at 4 locations namely Modipuram, Pantnagar, Ludhiyana, Kurukshetra," it said.

The minister said that the National Academy of Agricultural Sciences (NAAS) has also organized a brainstorming season on Zero Budget Natural Farming in August 2019. (ANI)

