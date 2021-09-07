Pilot supporters throng his residence to wish him on his b'day

Pilot supporters could be seen waiting in long queues to wish their leader and offer gifts, which included flowers, bouquets etc.

Jaipur, Sep 7 (IANS) In a major show of strength, scores of followers of former Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot gathered at his residence to wish their leader on his 44th birthday on Tuesday.

Pilot's birthday was turned into a major event in Jaipur where his posters were put up at every nook and corner of the city, with his followers wishing him a healthy and prosperous life.

Many senior leaders, including Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, C.P. Joshi and BJP state President Satish Poonia also wished Pilot on his birthday.

Pilot started his day by offering prayers at the Hanuman Temple in Jaipur, after which a large number of his supporters gathered at his residence to wish their leader.

Pilot on his part thanked all those who wished him on the occasion.

