Pilot to connect with farmers in Raj through Kisan Sammelans

Another Kisan Sammelan is slated to be held in Bharatpur on February 9 and Chaksu on February 17 by him to express solidarity with farmers who have been protesting for over two months now.

Jaipur, Feb 5 (IANS) Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot plans to connect with the state's farmers through 'Kisan Sammelans' in the wake of their agitation against the three new central farm laws, with the first such event organised in Dausa on Friday.

"We want the BJP-led central government to lend an ear to the farmers' grievances and withdraw the three farm laws. Also, I want the Congress to emerge stronger in the state as well as help out the farmers by conveying their message to the Prime Minister," the former PCC chief said.

Meanwhile, Congress sources said that Pilot, who seemed to have been sidelined by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his camp followers after their showdown over state leadership in July 2020, is trying to gain political mileage to emerge stronger in the long run.

With these Kisan Sammelans, Pilot is thus sending out a message to the party leadership about his political support.

Congress leader Ajay Maken, who is incharge of party affairs in Rajasthan, during his visit to Jaipur on Tuesday and Wednesday had not made any announcement on political appointments and state Cabinet expansion. It left the Pilot supporters disappointed.

His camp followers, who were divested of portfolios after his rebellion against the state leadership, were eagerly awaiting the expansion of Council of Ministers in the hope that they would be reinducted.

