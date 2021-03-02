Pinarayi son-in-law, CPI-M legislator, in judicial custody

The case related to the protest launched against the increasing air fares and these people had barged into the office of Air India on September 9th 2010, and there were damages to the office.

Kozhikode (Kerala), March 2 (IANS) In a long-pending case, the son-in-law of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan - Mohammed Riyaz , CPI-M legislator T.V.Rajesh and another party leader K.K.Dinesh were on Tuesday sent to judicial custody for two weeks by a local court, near here.

It was these leaders who then led the protest and following a case getting registered, they took bail and then failed to appear before the court, despite notices and warrants being served to them on numerous occasions.

On Tuesday when they appeared before the local court, the court send them to two weeks judicial custody.

Riyaz, who is the national president of the youth wing of the CPI-M- DYFI, at a private function held in the official residence of Vijayan, married his daughter Veena last year.

It was the second marriage for both.

Rajesh is a two-time legislator from Kannur district.

--IANS

sg/ash