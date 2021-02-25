Pinarayi Vijayan hits out at Rahul Gandhi, Adityanath

Ever since Gandhi slammed the Vijayan government on Tuesday at a public rally here, the top brass of the CPI-M and other Left leaders have been attacking him. Joining them, Vijayan said things went bad for the country's farmers starting from the 1990s with the advent of the globalisation policies launched by the Congress of Gandhi.

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 25 (IANS) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who had come under heavy attack from Rahul Gandhi and Yogi Adityanath, on Thursday hit back against both the Congress leader and his Uttar Pradesh counterpart.

"Since then, over three lakh farmers in the country have committed suicides because of these policies, which have proved to be against the interest of the farmers. I do not know if Gandhi knows about the Rs 6,000 crore loss suffered by the pepper and coffee farmers at his Wayanad constituency on account of these policies. So before he attacks, he should first apologise to the people on behalf of his party for the wrong policies," he said.

Vijayan added that his party was the least bothered about Gandhi's campaign as the people of Kerala knows everything.

"What all should see is that both Gandhi and Yogi Adityanath have the same opinion about the Left in Kerala.

"Yogi Adityanath was speaking of baseless things about Kerala on Covid, when the truth is just the opposite. Kerala has won applause from the world on the way we handled Covid. Just look into the ratios of Covid, Kerala leads in every indicator and just look at where UP is," he said.

"When it came to communal violence, Kerala has not had a single incident, while all know what is the situation there (in UP). Likewise when it comes to corruption, Kerala is the least corrupt place, while UP is poorly placed and statements by their own leaders have come out on what the level of corruption is there."

Vijayan also slammed the Congress over failing to even put up their candidate in the recent elections held for two Rajya Sabha seats in Gujarat.

"In a democracy, winning or losing is not the issue, but if it fails to even put up a fight... what is that party's leader (Gandhi) saying about it," he questioned.

