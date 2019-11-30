Pink Rooms: Thiruvananthapuram gets service apartments dedicated to women travelers

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Nov 30 (ANI): Giving priority to the safety of women travelers, "Pink Rooms" have come up in Kerala which is finding many takers.

It is started by a woman hailing from Switzerland and settled in Kerala, who has introduced these service apartments after she noticed instances of crime against women tourists being reported from the state capital.Christe Jhonson, who has settled in Thiruvananthapuram and one of the directors of 'Select Rooms' that offers 'Pink Rooms' told ANI that the safety of women travelers is given highest priority and the concept is in line with woman empowerment."Not only women foreign tourists are opting for these rooms but also I-T professionals from across India who are moving to the state alone are staying with us," she said while speaking to ANI.Located in Akulam near the Akulam Tourist Village, it's proximity to Technopark I-T Park has also made many I-T companies to opt for these 'Pink Rooms' when their employees from outstation come for work in Thiruvananthapuram."It is modeled as a service apartment with a common area for guests and amenities offered to suit women travelers. CCTVs are installed in common areas and a caretaker is available 24X7 for any help. Those working here also are women," she added.Sheetal Bhaduriya, an I-T professional who came from New Delhi on her first visit to the state said one of the prime things a lone woman traveling to a new place would be worried about is safety."I came for a three-month assignment in my company at Technopark. New to this place I was worried about the stay. The 'Pink Rooms' really offers me a sense of safety and also comfort. All other guests staying in the apartment are also women, which adds to the comfort level. Also, there are all amenities provided here which a woman traveler may wish for," said Sheetal who is a GIS Analyst based in Thiruvananthapuram.Select Rooms that offers fully furnished villas and apartments across the state is also planning to come up with "Pink Rooms' in other parts of Kerala and beyond."There is a facility for all their needs like laundry, ironing, food etc. Continental and South Indian food are also provided so that women staying in the apartment do not have to go out. We are planning to replicate this model in other cities in Kerala and also outside the state," Christe Jhonson further stated. (ANI)