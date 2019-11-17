Pinkathon organised in Guwahati in support of women empowerment

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Nov 17 (ANI): The 50th edition of 'The Pinkathon' was organised on Sunday which witnessed immense support and participation of more than 2,000 women in Guwahati.

Like all other previous Pinkathons, brand ambassador Milind Soman flagged of the event. The marathon was organised in support of women empowerment, health and security.

"This is the fifth time we are having the marathon in Guwahati and I am very happy to see the excitement of the people. The message of Pinkathon is that all women should take care of their health and take out some time for themselves every day. The activities are really good for mental and physical health. To prevent diseases we have to take care of our health," Milind Soman told ANI.The run began from veterinary hospital ground in Khanapara which was organised in three levels. Women from various age groups were seen participating in different categories of the marathon that include 10 km, 5km and 3 km."Pinkathon focuses on women's health and her well being. If we stay healthy then our families stay healthy," said a participant Rachna Goliyan. (ANI)