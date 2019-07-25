  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Pithoragarh: Traffic comes to a standstill as multiple roads blocked due to landslides

Pithoragarh: Traffic comes to a standstill as multiple roads blocked due to landslides

Last Updated: Thu, Jul 25, 2019 12:05 hrs

The traffic situation in Pithoragarh has been brought to a standstill due to landslides caused by heavy rains. Photo/ANI

Pithoragarh (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 25 (ANI): Didihat Motor Marg was blocked due to a heavy landslide on Thursday after heavy rainfall in the Berinag area here.


Berinag bypass and Kotmanya marg have also been blocked due to landslides in the area which has brought the traffic situation in the district to a standstill.
No casualty or injury due to landslides has been reported so far.
The state of Uttrakhand has received heavy rainfall over the past few days moreover, the situation may worsen after Indian Meteorological Department predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Pithoragarh district. (ANI)

talking point on sify news

Latest Features