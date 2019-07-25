Pithoragarh: Traffic comes to a standstill as multiple roads blocked due to landslides

Pithoragarh (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 25 (ANI): Didihat Motor Marg was blocked due to a heavy landslide on Thursday after heavy rainfall in the Berinag area here.



Berinag bypass and Kotmanya marg have also been blocked due to landslides in the area which has brought the traffic situation in the district to a standstill.

No casualty or injury due to landslides has been reported so far.

The state of Uttrakhand has received heavy rainfall over the past few days moreover, the situation may worsen after Indian Meteorological Department predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Pithoragarh district. (ANI)

