Piyush Goyal appointed Leader of House in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) Union minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday was appointed leader of the house in Rajya Sabha.

In the coming monsoon session starting from July 19, Goyal will take the place of Thaawarchand Gehlot, who has been appointed governor of Karnataka.

Earlier, Goyal held the post of deputy leader of house in Rajya Sabha, when Gehlot was leader of house.