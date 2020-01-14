Piyush Goyal flags off Madhupur-Delhi Humsafar Express train

Mumbai (Maharashtra), Jan 14 (ANI): Union Minister for Railways Piyush Goyal on Tuesday flagged off the inaugural run of Madhupur (Jharkhand)- Anand Vihar (Delhi) Humsafar Express.



"I would like to congratulate everyone that we are flagging off the train today," the Minister said while addressing a press conference here.

"Humsafar Express is a fully air-conditioned train and has 16 coaches. It is a step towards providing better travel facilities to the people of Jharkhand." The Minister added.

The Railways Minister flagged off the train via video conferencing here. (ANI)

