Piyush Goyal flags off nine Sewa Service trains

According to railways, out of these, five trains will run on a daily basis, whereas the rest of them will run six days a week.

The Ministry of Railways had recently approved 10 trains under its 'Sewa Service' initiative for better connectivity between smaller towns and important cities.

Speaking at the flagging off ceremony here along with Union Ministers Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Dharmendra Pradhan and Minister of State for Railways Suresh C. Angadi, Goyal said: "Indian Railways is taking transformational steps today. I would like to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he gave a vision to the railways, and provided funds for the progress of the railway through the budget."

Hailing the Prime Minister, Goyal said: "He (Modi) always gives a suggestion how to make maximum use of the resources and system of railways. And people demand that trains reach small cities, and for this we have 'Sewa Service' trains concept." Goyal said without spending anything and without making any new investment, railways has started these nine trains today from the available resources. "And further the trains which are standing will be used for the public," he said. He said for the Prime Minister's vision for the country, railways will play an important role for the future. The Minister also thanked the railway employees for showing dedication to improve railway facilities. Goyal further said that of these 9 trains, a train will also go from Vadnagar to Mehsana. "The tea-seller at that Vadnagar station has become the Prime Minister of the country, by connecting Vadnagar with Mahesana, railways has given a gift to Modiji," he said. The 'Sewa Service' daily trains have been introduced between Delhi and Shamli, Bhubaneswar and Nayagarh town, Murkongselex and Dibrugarh, Kota and Jhalawar city, and Coimbatore and Palani. While the other 'Sewa Service' Trains that will run six days a week will run from Vadnagar to Mahesana, Asarya to Himmatnagar, Karur to Salem, Yesvantpur to Tumkur and Coimbatore to Pollachi.