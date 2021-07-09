Piyush Goyal holds review meeting with liquid oxygen manufacturers

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday held a review meeting with Empowered Group 4 and various Liquid Oxygen Manufacturers across the country to discuss enhancing oxygen capacity.



Goyal, who is also Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Minister, also discussed ways to create future-ready health infrastructure.

"Held a review meeting with Empowered Group 4 and various Liquid Oxygen Manufacturers in the country to discuss how to enhance oxygen capacity and create future-ready health infrastructure," Goyal said tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the progress of oxygen augmentation and availability across the country.

Officials briefed the Prime Minister about the progress on the installation of PSA Oxygen plants across the country.

More than 1500 PSA oxygen plants are coming up across the country which includes contributions from PM CARES as well as various ministries and PSUs.

PSA Oxygen plants contributed by PM CARES are coming up in all states and districts of the country.

The Prime Minister was informed that once all PSA oxygen plants coming up through PM CARES would be functional, they would support more than four lakh oxygenated beds. (ANI)

