Piyush Goyal hosts dinner for B-town celebs, discusses CAA

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 6 (ANI): To discuss Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday held a dinner here, which was attended by several Bollywood celebrities like Bhushan Kumar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Prasoon Joshi and others.

Also present were Anu Malik, Abhishek Kapoor, Kunal Kohli, Vipul Shah, Urvashi Rautela, Kailash Kher, Ranvir Shorey, and Anil Sharma among others.



The Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019, grants Indian citizenship to Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

On Sunday, National working president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), JP Nadda had also held a door to door campaign to create awareness on CAA in Vaishali area of Ghaziabad.

In a bid to dispel rumours against the CAA, the BJP has launched a campaign to generate awareness among the people regarding the citizenship law.

As part of its programme, the BJP has launched a toll-free number 8866288662 for people to give missed calls to register their endorsement of the law. (ANI)