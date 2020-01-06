Piyush Goyal inaugurates National Stock Exchange knowledge hub

New Delhi [India], Jan 6 (ANI): Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday inaugurated National Stock Exchange (NSE) Knowledge Hub, an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered learning ecosystem that will assist the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector.

Speaking on the occasion, Goyal said that India has come up as the second-largest fintech hub in the world but a lot of work still needs to be done in the BFSI sector.



He hoped that the knowledge hub created by NSE in the national capital will fill in these gaps and help the financial sector to move into the future, a Ministry of Commerce and Industry release said.

He said that the industry-driven learning ecosystem will help India in building next-generation skills and capabilities in the BFSI sector.

The minister said AI and machine learning will contribute USD 1 trillion by 2035 and it was a good beginning by NSE to tap the potential of AI and use it as a tool to create a workforce in the BFSI sector in India.

The minister assured continued government support to investors and start-ups and said that India was a safe investment destination for investors. (ANI)

