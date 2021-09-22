Piyush Goyal launches National Single Window System for investors

New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Wednesday launched the National Single Window System (NSWS) for investors and businesses, the ministry said in a statement.



Launching the facility, Goyal said, "Launch of National Single Window System is a giant leap towards making India Aatmanirbhar".

Speaking on the occasion, Goyal said that this single window portal will become a one-stop-shop for investors for approvals and clearances. The portal as of today hosts approvals across 18 Central Departments and 9 States. Another 14 Central depts and 5 states will be added by December 2021.

Goyal added that all solutions will be there for all at one click of the mouse through 'End to End' facilitation.

This would bring Transparency, Accountability and Responsiveness in the ecosystem and all information will be available on a single dashboard. An applicant Dashboard would be there to apply, track & respond to queries, the statement said.

The statement said that the services include Know Your Approval (KYA), Common Registration & State Registration Form, Document repository & E-Communication.

NSWS would usher in Azadi from legacy of running to Government offices, i.e. Ease of doing business & Ease of living Azadi from paperwork, duplication & information asymmetry Azadi from Windows within Window, the statement added.

Speaking about the GDP, Goyal said, "Today India holds the attention of the world and the entire world is looking at India to rise and claim its rightful place as an economic powerhouse. GDP has grown at over 20% in Q1FY22, exports jumped 45.17% in August w.r.t. August 2020."

"Record FDI investment of USD 81.72 bn in 2020, $ 22.53 bn inflow in first 3 months of this FY ~2X w.r.t. Same period in 2020 Recently, India has jumped to 46th spot on GII, a jump of 35 places in last 6 years," he added.

He said that with a rapid recovery, we are back on track to become one of the fastest growing large economies Like the other transformative and nation building initiatives launched in the last 7 years.

The Minister said that NSWS will provide strength to other schemes e.g. Make in India, Startup India, PLI scheme etc. (ANI)

