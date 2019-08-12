Piyush Goyal meets Russian Deputy PM to discuss areas of cooperation

New Delhi [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday met Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Yury Trutnev to discuss potential areas of cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with President Vladimir Putin next month.

"Met Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Yury Trutnev to discuss potential areas of cooperation in Russia's Far East Region, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin next month," Goyal said in a tweet.Goyal also met Russia's Far East Minister Alexander Kozlov and the Governor of Primorye Oleg Kozhemyako to discuss investment, economic opportunities and trade."Attended the reception ceremony hosted by Russia's Far East Minister Mr Alexander Kozlov and the Governor of Primorye Mr Oleg Kozhemyako today. We discussed about investment in the Far East region leading to greater economic opportunities and trade between the two countries," he said in another tweet.The Union Minister is leading a delegation of Chief Ministers - including Chief Ministers of Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh - an official from Assam and some business representatives to Vladivostok in Russian Far East from August 11 to August 13. (ANI)