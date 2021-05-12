Piyush Goyal urges countries to export COVID vaccines to those in dire need

New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said the countries across the world must facilitate the export of COVID-19 related health products especially vaccines to those countries that are in dire need stating that global solidarity is the need of the hour amid the second wave of the pandemic.



Speaking at World Economic Forum's Global Trade Outlook Session, he appreciated the support extended by countries to India in these challenging times.

The minister said that the countries must facilitate export of COVID-19 related health products to countries that urgently require these for saving precious lives. He said that this is especially relevant for vaccines.

Urging the countries to share vaccines liberally with those who are in dire need of it, he said that global solidarity is the need of the hour.

On the issue of COVID-19, the minister said that India today is experiencing the second wave of the pandemic, the magnitude of this wave being severe. He also said that India is fighting the pandemic boldly. The government has ramped up procurement of critical supplies, distribution of oxygen supplies across states and is ensuring real-time monitoring.

He also mentioned Railways having commenced "Oxygen Express"- trains to carry Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) across the country to meet oxygen deficits, and India continuing its vaccination drive on a war footing.

Goyal said that the US has given limited support for the vaccine patent issue, which we heartily welcome, and that is the pressing need of today. He said that under the circumstances, speed is of the essence, as this will allow all to meet the objective of equitable, timely and affordable access for all to vaccines, therapeutics and other goods required to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. He also said that India had provided 67 million doses of COVID vaccine earlier, believing in the motto of 'Vasudhev Kutumbakam".

He assured that with enhanced manufacturing and supply of vaccines, India would be at the forefront in supporting the least developed countries and the developing nations in this hour of need. India has always been IP compliant and would continue to be so, he added.

Speaking at World Economic Forum, he said that Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) was not a balanced agreement as it would have hurt India's farmers, our MSMEs, dairy industry and therefore it was prudent for India not to join RCEP.

Goyal said that the country is looking forward to the trade and investment negotiations and the potential they hold for economic growth & prosperity for the people of India, UK and the countries of the EU. (ANI)