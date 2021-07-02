Piyush Goyal urges Rahul Gandhi to refrain from 'petty politics' during COVID-19

The Union Minister attacked the Wayanad MP and stated that he should refrain from petty politics during the fight against COVID.Goyal, in a tweet, informed that 12 crore vaccine doses will be available in July which is separate from the supply to private hospitals."12 crore vaccine doses will be available in July - separate from supply to private hospitals. States have been informed about supply 15 days back. Rahul Gandhi should understand that petty politics, instead of seriousness, is not right in the fight against COVID," Goyal tweeted.The tweet of the Union minister came as a reply to Congress leader's comment on the microblogging website, "It is already July, where are the vaccines." (ANI)