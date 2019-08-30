PK Sinha appointed OSD in PMO, Nripendra Misra to retire

New Delhi [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Former Cabinet Secretary PK Sinha was on Friday appointed as OSD in the PMO after Nripendra Misra's request to be relieved as Principal Secretary was accepted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Prime Minister described Misra as "among the most outstanding officers who have a great grasp of public policy and administration" and an associate who had taught him a lot when he was new to Delhi in 2014 and said his "guidance remains extremely valuable".

Sinha's place was taken by Rajiv Gauba who was today appointed the Cabinet Secretary.A PMO release on Friday said that Misra has expressed his intention to be relieved of his assignment."The Prime Minister has requested him to continue for two weeks. Further, the Prime Minister has also appointed P.K. Sinha, IAS (retired), as Officer on Special Duty in the PMO," the release said.Misra said in a statement that it has been a privilege to serve the country under the Prime Minister and was "deeply grateful" for "the complete confidence" placed on him.Misra said he enjoyed working and had committed his "every hour and thought for more than five years towards this satisfying journey".Misra was apparently the first senior-level appointment made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he became Prime Minister in 2014.Misra had retired as TRAI chairman and the existing law did not allow his appointment. The government had brought an ordinance to change the law.When he was appointed Principal Secretary, Misra's appointment was co-terminus with the term of the Prime Minister or till further orders.He was given an extension in June this year and also cabinet status.Misra is a 1967-batch retired IAS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre and served the government in key positions.Modi, in a series of tweets, said Misra served the PMO assiduously and diligently for five years and made an indelible contribution to country's growth."After serving the PMO assiduously and diligently for over five years and making an indelible contribution to India's growth trajectory, Nripendra Misraji will be embarking on a new phase of his life. My best wishes to him for his future endeavours," he tweeted."Nripendra Misra is among the most outstanding officers, who have a great grasp of public policy and administration. When I was new to Delhi in 2014, he taught me a lot and his guidance remains extremely valuable," Modi said.He said Misra had requested to be relieved after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections - in which BJP-led NDA won a bigger mandate than in 2014.Modi also spoke of Misra's role in the government's policies and programmes winning the trust of people. He said Misra always gave him support as a colleague."When I took over as Prime Minister in 2014, Delhi was also new to me and Nripendra Misra was also new. But he was well acquainted with the governance of Delhi. In that situation, he gave his valuable services as Principal Secretary," Modi said."At that time, he not only helped me personally but also played an important role in taking the country forward for 5 years and winning the trust of the people. As a colleague, he always gave me support".Modi said Misra will be relieved from the second week of September according to his wish."Misra's request to relieve him from duties has been accepted. My best wishes for him in his future endeavours," Modi said.In his statement, Misra said it was time for him to move on even as he remains committed to public causes and national interest."It has been a privilege to serve the country under Prime Minister Narendra Modiji. I am deeply grateful to him for this opportunity and the complete confidence he has placed in me," he said."I have enjoyed working, committing my every hour and thought for more than five years, towards this satisfying journey. It is now time for me to move on, even as I remain devoted to public causes and national interests. I thank all colleagues, within and outside the government, friends and my family for this support. I wish Shri Narendra Modiji, our Prime Minister, success as he leads our country into a bright future," the release said.Sinha is a 1977 cadre officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre. (ANI)