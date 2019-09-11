PK Sinha appointed Principal Advisor to PM

New Delhi [India], Sep 11 (ANI): The government on Wednesday appointed former Cabinet Secretary PK Sinha as Principal Advisor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sinha was appointed OSD in the Prime Minister's Office on August 30 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi accepted the request of his Principal Secretary Nripendra Misra to be relieved of the post.



"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of PK Sinha, currently functioning as OSD in the Prime Minister's Office, as Principal Advisor to Prime Minister with effect from September 11, 2019," said a release from Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

His appointment will be co-terminus with the term of the Prime Minister or until further orders, whichever is earlier, the release said.

The ACC also approved the appointment of PK Mishra, who was Additional Principal Secretary to Prime Minister, as Principal Secretary to Prime Minister with effect from September 11. (ANI)

