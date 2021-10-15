P.L. Punia to head Congress' UP Campaign Committee

New Delhi, Oct 15 (IANS) Congress on Friday announced five committees for Uttar Pradesh elections and appointed General Secretary P.L. Punia as the head of the Campaign Committee.

Acharya Pramod Krishnam has been appointed Chairman of the Chargesheet Committee, former Union Minister Salman Khurshid will head the Manifesto Committee, Rajesh Mishra the Planning and Strategy Committee and former state President Nirmal Khatri the Election Coordination Committee.