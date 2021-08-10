Place Indian flag, Statue of Justice, State Emblem inside Delhi courtrooms, urges PIL in HC

By Sushil Batra

New Delhi [India], August 10 (ANI): A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been moved in Delhi High Court seeking direction to respondents for considering the appropriate steps in placing the national flag, state emblem, and statue of justice inside the courtrooms of Delhi along the main entrance of courts.



Petitioners Rajkishor Prasad Kushwaha and Shrikant Prasad states that by placing Indian flags and statue of justice inside courtrooms will create enthusiasm in the mind of all the stakeholders of courtrooms and in the minds of offenders which may tend to change the criminal behaviour of individuals and turn them into spirited law-abiding citizens.

National flags are intended to project the identity of the country they represent and foster national spirit. Their distinctive designs and colours embody each nation's particular character and proclaim the country's separate existence. Thus it is veritably common to all nations that a national flag has a great amount of significance, the plea added.

The court may consider the request in the aspect of courage, confidence and reduction of crimes as the statue of justice symbolizes fair and equal administration of the law, without corruption, favour, greed or prejudice. As per theory of criminologists, the spirit of patriotism and nationalism will emerge in the minds of an individual after observing the enthusiastic view of the courts and surroundings that are filled with pride, the plea read.

The petition is scheduled to be heard on Wednesday by a bench of the Delhi High Court.

The Plea further states that, in the major developed countries like - USA, UK, Australia, France, Germany, Canada, Italy, Brazil, Switzerland etc. the flag of their nation, the statue of lady of justice and national symbol are kept similarly on both sides of the judge's the tricolor flag, the idol of the Goddess of Justice on the table, Satyamev Jayate behind are also kept then All these things will awaken the people's mind and this will work in declination towards committing crime as well as a kind of positive energy in the court.

It also states that the mother and child statue on the front lawns of the Supreme Court of India where the child is seen holding an open book, with the symbol of the weighing balance representing law and justice, after its inauguration on January 28, 1950. The building is shaped to project the image of scales of justice. The Central Wing of the building is the Centre Beam of the Scales but it is very small in size which is not visible to the layperson. (ANI)

