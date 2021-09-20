Placement-linked skill training boon for Himachal rural youth

Shimla, Sep 20 (IANS) The placement-linked skill training programme -- Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushal Yojana -- is proving to be a boon for the poor rural youth in Himachal Pradesh as it enabled to train 5,320 people and provide employment to 3,021 in various sectors, officials said on Monday.

The scheme is nurturing skills, besides providing employment opportunities. It aims to transform the poor rural youth into an economically independent and globally relevant workforce.

With the successful implementation of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushal Yojana, the government has fixed a target to provide training to 22,000 youths till 2023. The beneficiaries have received jobs within the state and neighbouring states too, an official statement said.

The scheme is now a demand-driven initiative that enables the youth to benefit from the national and international employment opportunities.

The youth in the age group of 15-35 years and the physically challenged, women and other weaker sections up to the age of 45 years are covered under the scheme that has an outcome led design with guaranteed placements for at least 70 per cent trained candidates.

There is a provision of free training, ranging from three to 12 months, along with hostel facilities.

One year training is provided in apparel, hospitality, beautician, sewing machine operator, baking, storage operator, spa, unarmed security guard, electrician domestic, sales associate, accounting, banking sales representative and computer hardware assistant trades.

Akshay Kumar of village Kachiyari in Kangra district availed the benefit of the scheme and improved the socio-economic conditions of his family.

Likewise, Kamlesh of Kashapat village in Rampur tehsil of Shimla district. Due to financial constraints they were not able to complete their education. Now both have become self-reliant.

There are scores of others who availed the benefit of the scheme and skilled themselves in getting employment, an official said.

In his Budget speech, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had announced that 1,000 candidates will be trained in traditional arts of metal, stone and wood craft under Mukhya Mantri Gram Kaushal Yojana and 1,000 beneficiaries will be provided job placement under Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushal Yojana in 2021-22.

