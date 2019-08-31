Plane burglar held for impersonation at IGI airport

According to Sanjay Bhatia, Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport) Sayantan Ghosh, Vistara Airlines duty manager On Thursday complained that one passenger Rajesh Kapoor travelled by its flight No. UK-643/644 from Delhi to Srinagar and returned to Delhi by impersonating himself as Sachin Gupta.

He was arrested for his suspicious activities at IGI Airport and a case under sections 417/447/419 of IPC was registered against him, Bhatia said.

During interrogation, Kapoor revealed his involvement in several case of theft at railway stations, planes and airport and that he had been black-listed by airlines, said Bhatia.

Because he was barred by some airlines from flying, he booked an air ticket in Vistara Airlines from New Delhi to Srinagar in the name of Sachin Gupta. He also had an Aadhar card in that name. He planned to travel to and fro in the same aircraft to commit theft. The police said Kapoor, a class XII dropout, initially sold imported goods in different markets. His father is settled in South Korea and his mother runs a hotel in Paharganj.