Play schools, kindergarten to reopen in TN from Nov 1

The state government has also allowed temples in the states to open on all days, which were earlier allowed to open from Monday-Thursday only. The BJP has conducted massive protests across the state against the temples remaining closed on weekends while Tasmac liquor shops were open on all days.

Chennai, Oct 15 (IANS) Play schools and Kindergarten will reopen in Tamil Nadu from November 1 onwards. Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M.K. Stalin announced this on Thursday.

The state government has directed all employees of kindergartens, plays schools and Anganwadis to get vaccinated before November 1.

The Chief Minister's office in a statement on Thursday evening said that all hotels, restaurants, and bakeries would be allowed to remain till 11 p.m.

All private tuition centres, government, and private organised employment camps would also be allowed to function henceforth. From Sunday's beaches will be allowed for the general public on Sundays also and weddings can be held with the participation of 100 people from November onwards. The government in the statement said that 50 people will be allowed to attend funerals from November onwards.

The Chief Minister's office in the statement, however, said that restrictions for social and political events would continue as also restrictions on religious and cultural programmes.

Dr. Uma Maheswari, social scientist and professor at a private college in Chennai while speaking to IANS said, "Reopening of Kindergartens and play schools are good. Children need to interact with their classmates and teachers physically. However, we should not let our guards down as it is a dangerous disease and the pandemic can come back. So teachers and other staff at these play schools and kindergartens have to be well aware of the pitfalls and act accordingly."

