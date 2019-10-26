Plea against exploitation of youth in name of jobs in hotels

New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS) A petition has been filed in the Delhi High Court alleging that uneducated and unemployed youths are being exploited in the name of jobs at high-end hotels.

"Systematic fraud is being committed by some unscrupulous persons on the uneducated and unemployed persons under the garb of providing jobs in five-star hotels with daily payments," the petition said.

The plea, filed by lawyer C.R. Jaya Sukin, seeks directions from the court to ensure casual labourers wages in five-star hotels, restaurants and banquet halls.

She has also opposed publication of posters and handbills, promising immediate jobs in three- and five-star hotels in the national capital. On seeing such posters, unemployed people contact publishers. The advertisers promise them job and fleece them in the name of registration and other fees, like dress and advance service charges. Following the payment, the applicants are sent to parties, marriages and other functions at three- and five-star hotels and other places for cleaning dishes, disposing waste, loading and unloading for 10-12 hours and are told it was part of training without stipend. These fraudsters collect wages of these people from hotels and keep them, according to the petition. According to the plea, managers of high-end hotels and other institutions are involved in this fraud.