Plea filed in Delhi HC against Shah Faesal's detention withdrawn

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): The Habeas Corpus petition filed in the Delhi High Court against the detention of former civil servant and founder of Jammu and Kashmir People's movement, Shah Faesal, was withdrawn on Thursday.

The petition moved by Faesal's friend was dismissed as withdrawn by a bench comprising of Justice Manmohan and Justice Sangeeta Dhingra Sehgal.

Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta appeared for the Centre in the matter.Tushar Mehta showed no objection on withdrawal. Mehta also said--"He is not in jail. He is in the detention centre. The hotel in which he has been put has been converted into a detention centre."Earlier in the day, Shah Faesal's wife told the Delhi High Court that they wish to withdraw the petition.Last month, Shah Faesal, through his counsel had submitted that on the intervening night of August 14 and 15, he was illegally picked up from the New Delhi airport while on his way to complete the academic fellowship at Harvard University in the United States.The leader was flown back to Srinagar, where he was detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA). Faesal alleged that he was illegal whisked away against his wishes.Faesal is among the other prominent political leaders, who were placed under the house arrest after the Centre abrogated the special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir under Section 370 and bifurcated it into two Union Territories. (ANI)