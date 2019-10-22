Plea in Delhi HC seeks quashing of odd-even scheme

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): A petition was moved in the Delhi High Court seeking quashing of the Odd-even rationing scheme which is slated to be implemented in the national capital from November 4 to 15.

A division bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Harishankar will hear the matter on November 1.



The scheme entails cars with odd and even number plates to run on alternate days.

The petition, moved by lawyer Shashwat Bhardwaj, sought directions to the Delhi government to set up a committee involving senior bureaucrats to conduct a study on the "viability" of the scheme.

It submitted that since the women are exempted from the scheme, it "denies equality before the law on the ground of sex".

Bhardwaj sought the scheme to be struck down by the court as it "blatantly violates" the fundamental right guaranteed under the constitution.

The petitioner also alleged that the scheme is being "enforced only to gain political mileage and no legal opinion was perhaps sought even from the law department of the state government before formulating it". (ANI)

