Plea in Delhi HC terms Kejriwal's odd-even scheme 'vote bank politics'

New Delhi [India], Oct 30 (ANI): A plea was filed in the Delhi High Court on Wednesday against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal government's odd and even scheme stating that it violates Article 19, 14 and 15 of the Constitution and was solely being launched for "vote bank politics".

The plea filed by advocate Sanjiv Kumar stated that the odd-even scheme violates Article 19(1)(g), 14, 15 of the Constitution and it is arbitrary and illogical and being implemented capriciously in an unreasonable manner without adequately determining principle cause and remedy.

"It is solely for vote bank politics and spending crores of rupees in advertisement and promotion in the guise of curbing pollution," the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) read.Kumar said that the two Wheelers that cause the maximum pollution have been exempted from the scheme but compressed natural gas (CNG) filled private 4 wheelers are not being exempted, as it is difficult to check the CNG sticker and vehicles.Stating that the scheme differentiates between male and female gender, the plea said: "There is discrimination based on gender that is men cannot drive but women can drive. The petition also alleged that this scheme takes "sadistic pleasure" by robbing the right to drive and earn a livelihood of the middle class.The Delhi High Court is most likely to hear this petition on November 1.On September 12, Kejriwal had announced the third season of odd-even vehicle scheme in the national Congress for 12 days starting from November 4 to November 15. (ANI)