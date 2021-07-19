Plea in SC against relaxation of lockdown by Kerala govt for Bakrid

The intervention application has been moved by one P.K.D. Nambiar, a Delhi resident, in the suo motu case already initiated by the Supreme Court in connection with Uttar Pradesh government decision on 'Kanwar Yatra'.

New Delhi, July 19 (IANS) A plea has been moved in the Supreme Court against Kerala government's decision to relax Covid lockdown restrictions in the state for three days in view of 'Bakrid'.

The application submitted that despite discontentment shown by the top court over the yatra, the Kerala government is acting in a casual manner by relaxing Covid norms. "To the utter dismay of India's citizens, Kerala government announced a 3-day relaxation of lockdown restrictions on July 18, 19 and 20 keeping in view the upcoming Bakrid festival," said the plea.

Senior advocate Vikas Singh will appear for the petitioner before the top court. Nambiar contended that Kerala has been showing alarming numbers in Covid cases, though other states have improved their situation. "It is shocking that in a medical emergency, the government is playing with the lives of citizens through such measures. That the government's move is in total contravention with July 16, order passed by this court", the plea added.

On July 16, the top court had pointed out that fear of a third Covid wave looms large over all Indians as it asked the Uttar Pradesh government to reconsider its decision on a physical Kanwar Yatra. On Uttar Pradesh government's symbolic Kanwar Yatra proposal, the court had replied, "the right to life is paramount" and asked the government to reconsider its position on the annual ritual that sees a heavy movement of pilgrims across the states in the northern belt.

The application is likely to come up on Monday before Justice R.F Nariman bench.

