Plea in SC seeks Covid vaccination for 18 yrs and above

The petition, filed by advocate Rashmi Singh through advocate M.R. Shamshad, said if a larger number of young and working population is vaccinated, the number of cases will be much lower in comparison with the present-day situation, and the spread of the viral infection would be contained to a huge extent.

New Delhi, April 16 (IANS) A plea has been moved in the Supreme Court seeking direction to provide Covid-19 vaccine to people in the age group of 18 and above, citing exponential rise in Covid cases in the country.

"It is submitted that people with comorbidities, irrespective of age group to which they belong, form a susceptible section of the population and need to be vaccinated on an expedited basis," it said.

The petitioner argued that depriving persons suffering from comorbidities from getting vaccinated amounts to violation of their right to life as guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution. "In this regard, it is further submitted that persons who are undergoing medical treatment such as chemotherapy or dialysis and need to frequent hospitals are also extremely vulnerable and at high risk of contracting the Covid-19 virus," the plea said, citing the Indian Medical Association's letter to the Prime Minister suggesting that Covid-19 vaccination should be allowed for all people above 18 years.

"It is also respectfully submitted that the marginalised sections of the population including daily wagers, labourers as well as persons falling below poverty line also form a large part of the population falling within the age group of 18 years and above," the plea contended.

The plea added that it takes 6-8 weeks for the administration of both doses of the vaccine and by the time the vaccine reaches the age group of 18 years and above, Covid-19 would have spread rapidly and may give rise to a situation wherein another lockdown may have to be imposed.

--IANS

ss/vd