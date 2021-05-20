Plea in SC seeks direction to states for treating non-Covid patients

The plea, moved by advocate G.S. Mani, said the right to public health was a fundamental right and insisted that all governments should ensure that fundamental right to life, liberty, health and equality of non-Covid-19 patients are enforced and protected effectively.

New Delhi, May 20 (IANS) A PIL has been moved in the Supreme Court seeking direction to Centre and state governments to ensure adequate medical treatment and facilities are provided to all non-Covid-19 patients in all government and private hospitals, even during the lockdown period.

The petitioner said that after the second wave, most of the state governments have put restrictions and protocols, which resulted into denial of regular treatment and check-up of patients with heart, kidney, liver and lung ailments. "Non-Covid-19 patients are facing a lot of difficulties. Major surgeries are postponed in all the hospitals as doctors are fully busy with Covid-19 patients... for heart patients or pregnant women, it is very difficult to get admission," said the plea.

The petitioner emphasised that in some private hospitals, online consultation is available, whereas in government hospitals, there is no such facility available. "There should be more government hospitals, exclusively for non-Covid-19 patients. The doctors say that they get many calls for other emergencies. People are confused a lot. Emergencies are filled with Covid-19 patients, others can't go in there," the plea said.

The plea contended that right to life and public health is a fundamental right guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution, and there was no pre-planned mechanism in the states in connection with public health and medical treatment.

