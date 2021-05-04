Plea in SC seeks President's rule in Bengal amid post-poll violence

New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) A petition has been moved in the Supreme Court alleging that the constitutional machinery in West Bengal has broken down after the Assembly elections, besides seeking the imposition of President's rule in the state, deployment of central forces and a probe by a retired apex court judge into the "targeted pogrom" in Bengal post the declaration of Assembly election results on May 2.

The plea has been filed by Tamil Nadu-based Indic Collective Trust through lawyer Suvidutt M.S.

The petitioner sought urgent relief in view of the 'widespread violence' and 'disruption of law and order' that has erupted in the aftermath of the assembly elections in West Bengal, and the 'failure' of the state machinery in protecting the life and liberty of its citizens.

"Declare that the Constitutional machinery has broken down in the state of West Bengal within the meaning of Article 356 of the Constitution in order for the President to take appropriate action under the said Article," the plea submitted.

The petition added that election related violence in the state began after the declaration of election results on May 2. The members and supporters of the opposing political parties have been brutally murdered, with their houses and personal property being destroyed, it alleged.

"There have been instances of heinous crimes including bombing of localities, murders, violations against the modesty of women, riotous looting, kidnapping, arson and destruction of public property," added the plea.

The plea argued that the current state of affairs in West Bengal is so dangerous and wrought with internal disturbance that urgent intervention by the top court and deployment of central forces is the need of the hour.

The petitioner urged the top court to constitute a Special Investigative Team headed by a retired top court judge to look into the politically-motivated targeted pogrom in West Bengal.

"It is submitted that the reliefs are imperative in order to protect the life and property of the people of West Bengal under Article 21 of the Constitution of India which is being brazenly violated in pursuance of political vendetta by members and supporters of the All India Trinamool Congress," added the plea.

Earlier in the day, senior advocate and BJP's national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia had moved the top court seeking a CBI probe into violent incidents in the state after the declaration of Assembly election results.

